Man in serious condition following attack on Dublin's O’Connell Street

A man was left in a serious condition after an attack on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí are investigating after the man suffered head injuries following a reported altercation with a group of males in the O’Connell Street Upper area at approximately 1.15am.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was taken to the Mater hospital following the incident. He was said to be in a serious condition.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said investigations were ongoing.