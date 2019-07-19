Man in mid-40s dies after early-morning stabbing in Dublin

A man in his mid-40s was stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday morning, in north inner city Dublin.

The incident took place at 4am at Clinchs Court, North Strand, Dublin 1.

Gardaí were called to the scene, where the man was found seriously injured. He was taken to the Mater Hospital for emergency treatment, but later died from his injuries.

A second man, also in his mid-40s, was injured and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí have closed off the scene of the incident, and the State Pathologist has been notified of the death.

A Garda spokeswoman said officers were appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area between 3am and 4:15am on Friday morning to come forward.

The witness appeal also asked for any passing taxis with potential dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 666 8600, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.