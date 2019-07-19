Man in mid-40s dies after early morning stabbing in Dublin

A man has been stabbed to death early on Friday morning in north inner-city Dublin.

The incident took place at 4am at Clinchs Court, North Strand, Dublin 1. Gardaí were called to the scene, where the man in his mid-40s was found seriously injured. He was taken to the Mater Hospital for emergency treatment but later died.

A second man, also in his mid-40s, was injured and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he is being treated.

Gardaí have closed off the scene, and the State Pathologist has been notified. The stabbing took place at a small side street tucked in off the main North Strand road.

On Friday morning customers came in and out of a small cafe next to the cordoned-off street, while a stream of cars drove past into the city centre during the morning rush hour.

Achim Unland (37), originally from Germany, has lived in a house on the street for around a year with his fiancée.

He described the small road as always “pretty quiet”, with many people in the area renting.

“I haven’t heard anything like this – there is even a local community garden in the back there, it’s usually nice,” he said. Mr Unland said he heard no sound of any disturbance earlier this morning.

On Friday morning he went outside to find gardaí “all over the place” by one of the homes on the street.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area between 3am and 4:15am on Friday to contact them.

They also asked for any taxis with potential dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.