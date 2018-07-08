Man in hospital after he was struck by Garda car in Dublin

A man is being treated in his hospital after a collision involving a Garda car and a pedestrian in Dublin city in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred on St Stephen’s Green in the south inner city at approximately 12.40am.

After being treated at the scene, on the corner at Cuffe St, by paramedics the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to St James Hospital.

He remains in hospital on Sunday afternoon and is expected to fully recover.

Garda Headquarters said it was aware of the incident and said a Garda inquiry was under way.

“Gardaí from Pearse St Garda station attended a non-serious road traffic collision which occurred on St Stephens Green, Dublin 2, at approximately 12.40am,” the Garda said in a statement.

“An official Garda car was in collision with a 33-year-old male pedestrian.

“The injured man was taken to St James Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

“The matter is under investigation.”