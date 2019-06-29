Man in hospital after being shot a number of times in Mulhuddart

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot a number of times in Dublin.

Gardaí said the shooting occurred in the Castlecurragh Heath area of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, on Saturday at about 5:30pm.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital in Blanchardstown afterwards.

A burnt out car believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle was found nearby a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing. – PA