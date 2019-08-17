Man in his 70s in critical condition following assault in Dublin

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin’s north inner city on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 2am at Courtney Place, Ballybough.

The elderly man suffered serious head and spinal injuries during the assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

The scene is preserved and awaiting garda technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who can assist gardaí in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668601, The Garda Confidential Line on 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.