Man in his 60s dies following Co Clare collision

A man in his 60s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at about 1.20pm on Monday, when a truck and car collided on the M18 southbound between J12 and J13.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and the man, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda forensic investigators. Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place in the area until later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact Ennis Garda station on 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.