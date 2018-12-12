Man in his 60s dies after being hit by a car in Dublin

A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a car in Dublin.

The car hit the man while he was walking on the Finglas Road at about midday on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the morgue at Whitehall for a postmortem.

The sole occupant of the car, a man, was not injured in the incident.

The scene of the incident was closed for examination by Garda forensic investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who travelled on the Finglas Road between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Wednesday to contact Finglas Garda station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.