Man in his 50s shot dead at house in west Dublin

A man in his 50s has been shot dead in a housing estate in Ballyfermot in Dublin this morning.

It is understood the man opened his front door to the gunman at about 11am and was shot a number of times.

He died at the scene.

The victim lived at the house at Croftwood Park, a housing estate near Cherry Orchard Park, with his mother.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More to follow.