Man in his 50s found dead in Cork city house

Gardaí in Cork are treating as suspicious the discovery of the body of a middle- aged man in a house in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a house on the Bandon Road on the city’s southside around noon where they discovered the body of a man in his 50s.

It’s unclear if the man had injuries but it’s understood that the circumstances of the man’s death have prompted gardaí to treat it as suspicious.

The scene has been cordoned off and Garda technical experts are at the scene and gardaí have also requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Detectives have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area to see if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the area overnight and early this morning.

Gardaí have begun harvesting CCTV footage and are trying to establish when the deceased - who is originally from Cork’s northside - was last seen alive.