Man in his 50s charged over suspected crystal meth ‘lab’
Man has been arraigned over discovery in Walkinstown during Garda operation
A man in his 50s has been charged in relation to the discovery of a suspected crystal meth “lab” in Dublin.
The discovery was made in Walkinstown on Thursday during a Garda search operation.
The man was due to appear before a special sitting of the District Court on Saturday evening.