Man in his 40s dies following Co Wexford stabbing

Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent stabbing in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, overnight.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that a fatal assault occurred at about 12.30am on Friday at a residence in the town.

“A number of Garda units attended the scene and a man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.”

A man in his early 40s was arrested a short distance away, and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the criminal justice act 1984.

The scene has been preserved pending a full technical examination and the State pathologist has been informed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 0539233534, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.