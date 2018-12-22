Man in his 30s dies following shooting in Dublin

A man in his mid-30s has died following a shooting in Dublin this evening.

The shooting occurred at Blakestown Cottages, Blanchardstown, at approximately 6.50pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following the incident.

The male was treated for his injuries at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

His body is currently at scene, and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or at any Garda station.