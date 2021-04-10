Man in his 30s dies after road crash in Co Galway

A man in his 30s has died after a road crash in Co Galway on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the single car collision on a minor road near Carraroe about 3.50am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway. A garda statement said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place as garda forensic collision investigators examine the crash site on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda station 091-514 720 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.