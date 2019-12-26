Man in his 30s dies after car hits tree in Co Donegal

Gardaí in Co Donegal are investigating the death of a man following a single vehicle collision in the early hours of St Stephen’s Day morning.

A man in his 30s was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it left the road and crashed into a tree. Emergency services attended the scene of the crash shortly after midnight at approximately 12.30am.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

The crash took place on the R265 road and the man was driving from the direction of Lifford towards Rossgier.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking to establish how the crash occurred and have made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

The scene of the collision is currently being preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions are in place while the road remains closed.

A Garda spokeswoman appealed in particular for any motorists who travelled through the stretch of road between 11.30pm and 1am to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.