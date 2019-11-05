Man in his 30s arrested for murder of John Ustic in 2017

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged for the murder of John Ustic, who was killed in west Cork in September 2017.

Mr Ustic, an English national, was found dead in at his rented terraced house at High Street in Skibbereen from injuries sustained in an assault.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court at 10.30am.

It is understood Mr Ustic may have been assaulted in the car park as he was returning home after an evening socialising.

A 38-year-old man was previously arrested for the crime in November 2017 and brought him to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Originally from Cornwall, Mr Ustic had been living in the rented two-storey terraced house on High Street with his partner for several months, having previously lived in Bantry and Drimoleague and in Co Tipperary. He moved to Ireland from the UK about 12 years ago.