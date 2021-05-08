Man in his 20s seriously injured in Cork assault

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after an assault involving a group of people in Charleville, Co Cork on Friday evening.

The victim suffered a number of lacerations and was seriously injured in the incident which happened shortly after 5pm on Bakers Road.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be stable.

No arrests have been made, and gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.