Man in his 20s found dead in field in Co Louth

State pathologist called as man found dead near Dunleer
Garda Technical Team officers. File photograph: PA
Gardaí in county Louth have confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 20s whose remains were found in a field in Co Louth on Saturday morning.
The services of the State Pathologist have been requested. It is understood that the man has not yet been identified.
Gardaí have sealed off the scene close to Dunleer town centre.