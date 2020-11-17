Man in his 20s dies after suspected stabbing in Co Mayo

A man in his 20s found dead in a house in Swinford, Co Mayo is believed to have been stabbed.

Gardaí have begun what they described as a homicide investigation when they called to a house at about 11pm on Monday and discovered the body.

The house, which has been sealed off pending a forensic examination, is located at Carrowbeg Estate on the outskirts of the east Mayo town.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station.

Both the victim and the man who was arrested are understood to be known to each other.

A State Pathologist is on the way from Dublin to carry out a postmortem examination.

Supt Joe McKenna, who is leading the investigation, said the death is being treated as homicide. He declined to give any further information at this stage.

A press conference has been fixed for Swinford Garda Station at midday when further details will be released.

It is understood the victim is not a native of Swinford but is from the east Mayo area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Swinford town between the hours of 8pm and 11.15pm on Monday evening to contact Swinford Garda station on 094 925 2990 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.