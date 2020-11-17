Man in his 20s dies after assault in Swinford, Co Mayo

A man in his 20s has died after an assault at a house in Swinford, Co Mayo on Monday night.

The assault happened at about 11pm and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains for technical examination. The State pathologist has been called.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being held at Castlebar Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Swinford town between the hours of 8pm and 11.15pm on Monday evening to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.