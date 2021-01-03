Man in his 20s dies after assault in Co Kildare

A man in his late 20s has died following an assault in Allenswood, Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday, January 3rd.

Gardaí were called to Allenswood South at 3.49am following reports of a public order incident/assault and discovered a man lying unconscious on a public road who was receiving CPR.

The emergency services were called and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s death followed an earlier, related incident where gardaí from Robertstown were alerted at 12.45am on Sunday after a silver Audi car collided with a red Renault traffic van in Allenstown South.

The two vehicles were detained for forensic examination but “no complaint was forthcoming” when gardaí arrived at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information on the movement of the silver Audi A4 (registration number 09 CN 6292) on the evening of Saturday, January 2nd to get in touch.

They have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision between the silver Audi A4 and the Renault traffic van at 12.45am on Sunday morning and any other incidents in the Allenswood South area between 12am and 4.30am to get in contact.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating gardaí at Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number on 1800 666 111 or by contacting any Garda Station.