Man in his 20s arrested over alleged PhoneWatch scam

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a fraud incident alleged to have occurred in Limerick on March 1st.

The man was arrested in Co Clare on Thursday morning as part of an investigation carried out by gardaí from Mayorstone Park.

He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are investigating after they received a report that a man had called to a house in the Corbally area of Limerick on March 1st claiming to work for PhoneWatch. The man offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee, which they agreed to.

The transaction was completed, but the homeowner was reportedly given back a bank card that was different to the one they had given the man. The real bank card was then used later on that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM.

Gardaí have received reports of a similar type of fraud occurring in counties Cork and Tipperary in recent days and are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of such an incident to contact their local Garda station.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda station, Sgt Ber Leetch said: “If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately. Genuine tradespeople or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make.”