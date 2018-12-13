Man in custody following suspected murder in Waterford

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation after the death of man who was assaulted this afternoon in Waterford.

The victim, who was aged in his 50s, was found after gardaí and emergency services were called to a house in Portlaw at 2.45pm, following reports of an altercation.

He was taken from the house by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his twenties in connection with the assault. He is currently being detained at Tramore Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to twelve hours.