Man in custody after €500,000 linked to Kinahan cartel seized

A 60-year-old man remains in Garda custody after more than €500,000 in cash suspected of being owned by the Kinahan cartel was seized during an operation in Dublin this week.

The money was found during intelligence-led searches in north Dublin by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The man was arrested during the searches and is being held at Finglas garda station on Saturday.

He was detained under the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.