Man in critical condition in hospital after Tallaght assault

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after he sustained serious head injuries during an assault in Tallaght, west Dublin last night.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght Hospital after the incident at 11pm in the Killinarden Estate. His condition is understood to be critical.

The injured man was found by a passer-by who alerted gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.