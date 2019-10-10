Man in critical condition after assault in Phibsborough

A man aged in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after being assaulted on a busy road during rush hour in Dublin.

Gardaí say the attack happened shortly after 7pm on Monday on Phibsborough Road on the city’s northside.

The victim received serious head injuries. He was taken to the Mater Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

His condition was described on Thursday evening as “critical”.

It was initially believed the man may have fallen accidentally and injured himself. But after he was assessed in hospital, doctors told investigating gardaí that he had suffered a blow to the head.

The man, who lives nearby in Cabra, had told his family earlier that he was going out for a while but didn’t return.

CCTV footage from the area is being viewed as part of the investigation.

“No arrests have been made in relation to this serious assault and investigations are ongoing,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

Detectives at Mountjoy Garda station are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 6pm and 7pm or any motorists passing through who may have dashcam footage which could help their investigation to get in contact.