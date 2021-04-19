Man in court charged with murder of woman in Finglas, north Dublin

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Jennie Poole who died after she was stabbed in her home in Dublin at the weekend.

The 24-year-old mother-of-two was injured in her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at about 2pm on Saturday. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital but she died a short time later.

Gavin Murphy was arrested in Ballymun on Saturday and detained for questioning in Finglas Garda station.

Mr Murphy, who is originally from Tallaght but has an address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was charged at 12.04am on Monday with the murder of Ms Poole contrary to common law.

He was held in custody pending his appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court. Dressed in a blue hooded top, black jeans and blue runners, he sat silently in the dock.

Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan told Judge Jones that thea accused “made no reply caution and was handed a true copy of the charges”.

Due to the nature of the charge there could be no application for bail in the district court, Judge Jones said.

He remanded Mr Murphy in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy asked the judge to order medical attention adding that his client will face a two-week mandatory Covid-19 quarantine in custody.

A High Court application for bail will be made, he said.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Murphy was not working.