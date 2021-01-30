Man in court accused of attempted murder of former employer

A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody with an order for psychiatric treatment after he appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of his former employer at a pub in Dublin.

Paul Smith, the manager of The Elphin pub on the Baldoyle Road in Sutton, was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack at about 1pm on Wednesday.

Neil O’Dowd, from Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, was arrested and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr O’Dowd was charged on Friday evening at Clontarf Garda station and held overnight pending his appearance at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He is accused of attempted murder of Mr Smith, assault causing him harm and production of a knife during a dispute at the pub.

Garda Conor Guckian told Judge John Campbell the accused made no reply when charged. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The garda sought a remand in custody. He said there would be an objection to bail based on the seriousness of the case.

A bail application has yet to take place.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane consented to her client being remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. Legal aid was granted.

The judge also acceded to the defence’s application to direct appropriate psychiatric medical attention in custody.