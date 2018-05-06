Man in a serious condition after incident in south Dublin
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after injured man is found on Firhouse Road
Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where an injured man was taken after he was discovered on Firhouse Road on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the discovery of an injured man in south Dublin on Saturday night.
The man, who is in his 30s, was discovered by a passerby on Firhouse Road at 8.15pm. He was removed to Tallaght Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.
At this stage of the investigation, gardaí believe the man’s injuries were the result of an accident, possibly a fall.
They have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01-6666500.
They are particularly interested in speaking to a blonde woman who stopped to help the man but left the scene before gardaí arrived.
She is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s. She drove a black saloon car and had a child with her in the vehicle.