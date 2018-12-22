Man in a critical condition after shooting in Dublin
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene following incident in Blanchardstown
A man is in a critical condition after a shooting in west Dublin this evening. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
A man is in a critical condition after a shooting in west Dublin this evening.
The incident occurred at Blakestown Cottages, Blanchardstown, at approximately 6.50pm.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene, where the man is being treated for his injuries.