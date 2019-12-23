Man in 30s seriously injured in Waterford shooting

A man has been shot and seriously wounded in Waterford city.

The incident took place near the Mount Suir apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at about 2.15pm. It is understood the man was shot three times, receiving wounds to his back, chest and stomach.

It occurred outside a grocery store in the area. It is understood the man, aged in his 30s, had been been leaving the shop with two other men, before attempting to flee. It is understood the two men then fled the scene and entered the apartments.

A heavy Garda presence is at the scene and witnesses have said gardaí have deployed equipment including a battering ram to gain access to the apartments. No arrest has been made in relation to the investigation and the incident is described as ongoing.

Witnesses phoned for help and the injured man, who is understood to be from the locality, was initially treated by the ambulance crew before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by gardaí and the road remains closed.

One local man said people in the area were in “total shock” at the shooting. “Normally at this time the place is full of children and teenagers, especially with the Christmas holidays,” said Thomas Healy, who is chairman of the Mount Suir residents’ association.

He said he and his wife saw the injured man on the ground following the shooting. “The estate isn’t different to any other but there are a lot of antisocial behaviour problems,” he said.

Local councillor Joe Kelly told the Irish Times that residents have previously raised concerns about “possible drug activity” related to the apartments.

“It’s still early days but this is a serious thing that has happened, especially two days before Christmas,” the Independent councillor said.

Gardaí are appealing to pedestrians or motorists who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, who may have dashcam footage, to contact Waterford Garda station on 051-305300, any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.