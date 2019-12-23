Man in 30s injured in Waterford shooting

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after he was injured in a shooting in Waterford.

The man was shot a number of times during the incident at 2.15pm near the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford .

Garda have appealed to anyone in the area between 2pm and 2.30pm who may have dashcam footage, to contact the incident room at Waterford Garda station on 051-305300, any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are currently at the scene which is preserved for technical examination.