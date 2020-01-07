Man in 30s held over attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been arrested for questioning over the assault and attempted abduction of a woman in Dublin on Monday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle has also been seized and investigating gardaí have also been conducting checkpoints in Dublin 7 where the crime occurred.

The suspect was being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was being questioned on suspicion of offence of false imprisonment. The car seized was undergoing forensic examination.

The assault and attempted abduction took place at the Martin’s Grove and Blackhorse Avenue area at about 7.30am.

The woman, who is aged in her 60s, was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car.

She managed to flee the scene and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre. The car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left and driven onto the Navan Road.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí wish to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident.

They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.