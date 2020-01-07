Man in 30s held over attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s relation to the attempted abduction of a woman in Dublin yesterday

The incident which has left locals shocked and frightened.

At 7.30am on Monday a man attempted to bundle the woman, who is aged in her sixties, into the back of his car on Blackhorse Avenue. The attempt failed when the woman fought back and passers-by approached him.

Since Monday gardaí have been perplexed and concerned about the seemingly random nature of the attack. There is as yet nothing to suggest the man knew the victim or that the incident was connected to wider criminality.

Locals have said the incident has left them “looking over their shoulders” since. “The most worrying thing is nobody seems to know why this happened or if it will happen again,” said a resident of Blackhorse Avenue, who asked not to be name.

“People are very upset about it,” said local councillor Mary Fitzgerald. “I think it’s unprecedented. It’s a very settled, long established community.”

Shortly after the incident Gardaí launched a large-scale investigation and put out an appeal for a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers who was driving a silver family saloon.

The man pulled up alongside the woman as she walked along Blackhorse Avenue outside St Martin’s Grove Estate. The Avenue runs along the eastern edge of the Phoenix Park in Dublin 7.

He grabbed her and put her in the boot. However one of her legs remained outside the boot which prevented him from closing the door. He slammed the door down on her leg at least once, causing her soft-tissue injuries.

He then tried to put her in the back seat of the car as the woman struggled to break free.

A motorist who witnessed the incident stopped nearby and approached the man. This caused him to throw the woman against a wall and flee in his car.

The man then drove off in the direction of the city centre. The Garda said he may then have turned left towards the Navan Road.

The woman was left badly shaken by the incident but without serious injury. Gardaí launched a large scale investigation and an incident room was set up in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

On Tuesday morning gardaí set up a series of “information gathering” checkpoints near the site of the incident. Motorists were asked if they travel the route regularly and if they had noticed anything out of the ordinary the previous morning.

This lead to the arrest of a 30-year-old man and the seizure of his car. The man is currently being questioned in Blanchardstown Garda Station on suspicion of false imprisonment. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours before being released or charged.

His car is to be forensically examined by garda scenes of crime experts today.

Investigators still wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am on Monday, or anyone who may have information about this incident.

They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

“People are just shocked and upset and worried. Both for the woman herself and everything behind it, said Ms Fitzgerald. “They are doing their best both to support the woman and help the gardaí by providing any information.

“At that hour of the morning there wasn’t a lot of people around so information is scarce. It’s really worrying and really upsetting.”

She said the seemingly premeditated nature of the incident is causing “real concern” for locals.

“People are just being vigilant and just looking out for each other.”

Local councillor Neasa Hourigan said it appears to have been a “completely random” attack which has left locals looking over their shoulders. “I’ve never come across anything like it,” the Green Party councillor said

“There seems to be a level of violence and aggression and would be unusual in our area. People are uneasy about it and don’t quite understand what happened. I think everyone is feeling they are a little more on their guard.”