Man hospitalised in Tallaght after shots fired at house

A man in this thirties has been injured following a shooting incident in Tallaght.

Gardaí says they were called to the scene of an incident at 6.20pm on Sunday at MacUilliam Estate on Fortunestown Lane following reports of shots fired at a house.

They discovered the man with apparent pellet wounds to this legs and he was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, gardaí say.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station at 01-6666000 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.