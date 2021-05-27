Man hospitalised and three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford

A man (38) has been hospitalised following an aggravated burglary and assault in Longford town.

Two men and a woman were arrested and are being questioned about the incident at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tueday night.

The victim was allegedly approached by three people who demanded cash before setting upon the man in the Great Water Street area. It is understood all three fled the scene in a car.

The victim received facial injuries and is being treated in Mullingar’s Midlands Regional Hospital.

Three people were arrested by gardaí two hours after the incident . Money, a phone and other personal items stolen during the burlgary were recoveredfrom a car by gardaí.

All three are currently being detained at Longford and Granard Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.