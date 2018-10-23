Man held on money-laundering charges

A man in his 30s has been arrested on charges of money laundering in Co Louth.

A Garda spokeswoman said the Criminal Assets Bureau had made an arrest early on Tuesday morning in Dundalk in relation to an offence under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The man, who is in his late 30s, was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The alleged offence concerns activity related to property that is allegedly the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Investigations are ongoing.