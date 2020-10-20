Man held after gardaí seize cannabis worth €800,000 in Dublin
Vehicle stopped and searched in the Clondalkin area in the west of the city
Gardaí seized some €80,000 of cash on Tuesday. Photograph: Garda press
A man was arrested by gardaí after they seized cannabis worth an estimated €800,000 in Dublin on Tuesday.
Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin as part of an investigation into serious and organised crime.
During the course of the operation, officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered 40kg of cannabis (pending analysis), as well as some €80,000 in cash.
One man (47) was arrested by gardaí. He was being held at Clondakin Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.