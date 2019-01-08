Man held after body of woman with severe injuries found in Louth

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman with very severe injuries was found in a house in Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested in the Ardee area and is being questioned in Drogheda Garda station.

Gardaí are expected to shortly upgrade their investigation to a murder inquiry after the discovery of the body at a house in the Clonmore estate in Ardee at 11.30am.

The body was found in a house in the Clonmore estate in Ardee, Co Louth.

Early indications are that the middle-aged woman suffered a very violent death and had extreme injuries.

Gardaí have sealed off the property and the body is set to be examined at the scene before being removed for full postmortem.

The house where the body was found is set to undergo a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau this afternoon.

More to follow.