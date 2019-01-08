Man held after body of woman with severe injuries found in Louth

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman with very severe injuries was found in a house in Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested at a different house in the Ardee area and is being questioned in Drogheda Garda station.

Gardaí are expected to shortly upgrade their investigation to a murder inquiry after the discovery of the body at a house in the Clonmore estate in Ardee at 11.30am.

Early indications are that the middle-aged woman suffered a very violent death and had extreme injuries.

Gardaí have sealed off the property and the body is set to be examined at the scene before being removed for full postmortem.

The house where the body was found is set to undergo a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau this afternoon.

The rented property is a semi-detached large house in a cul-de-sac just outside the centre of Ardee.

The Irish Times understands the deceased woman was from Eastern Europe and the man who was arrested is also a foreign national.

Three houses have been sealed off in Ardee as part of the investigation. As well as the house where the body was found, the property where the suspect was arrested has also been sealed off and is being searched.

A third property, also linked to the man who was arrested, has been sealed off.

One local woman who knew the victim described her as “a lovely woman”.

She believed the victim had lived in the Ardee area for some time and had been living at the house where she was found dead for several years.

Gardaí investigating the killing are following a definite line of inquiry and are confident of bringing criminal charges quickly.

At a media briefing on Tuesday evening gardaí said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation. They would not say if a murder weapon had been found or comment on the manner of the woman’s death, other than to say it was very tragic.

They appealed to anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.

Another woman, from abroad and living on the Clonmore estate, said on Tuesday she had called the gardaí and alerted them to the incident.

She said she became aware something was wrong when she heard screams coming from the property where the body was found.

When she went to investigate she found other neighbours in the house. They had gone to check on the woman and found the body.