Man found shot dead beside burning car in north Dublin

A man was shot dead in an apparent gangland attack in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night.

The man’s body was found near a burning car at about 11.20pm at Rowans Little, Walshtown, Co Dublin, near the M1 motorrway.

One line of inquiry being explore is that the man’s fatal shooting is linked to the worsening gangland feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

If a link is confirmed it would be the first murder in the feud, which began last July when a man was shot and paralysed.

A series of non-fatal shootings and petrol bombings has continued since then, with almost 80 feud-related incidents recorded by the Garda in the past 10 months.

There were fears the recent release from prison of a leading player in the feud would exacerbate the violence.

As well as the Drogheda feud, a gangland feud is also under way in west Dublin involving three gangs from Blanchardstown and Finglas. And as the scene of Tuesday night’s discovery is not far from west Dublin, that feud has also not be ruled out.

Shots were fired towards a car in Mulhuddart late on Tuesday night. Though nobody was injured in that attack, it was being linked to the worsening feud in west Dublin.

The victim of Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in north Co Dublin was found on the road beside the Opel Insignia car that was set on fire on what is a link road to the M1.

The scene was sealed off. It remained secured overnight, watched over by a number of gardai.

The body was left in situ overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist on Wednesday morning.

The man’s remains were expected to be removed for post-mortem early on Wednesday, while the scene was also set to undergo a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at the above location and discovered a male with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car,” a Garda statement said.

“The body of the man remains at the scene and the area is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners. Diversions are in place.”

Anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the scene or who may have information about the murder was asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.