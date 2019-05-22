Man found shot dead beside burning car in Balbriggan

A man has died after being shot in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Tuesday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a car on fire at Rowans Little, Walshstown, Balbriggan where they discovered a man with gunshot wounds beside the vehicle.

The body of the man, whose age is unknown, remained at the scene on Wednesday morning and the area was preserved for a crime scene examination. Traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.