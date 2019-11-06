Man found injured and chained up on Limerick city roundabout

Gardaí are investigating after a Limerick man was found injured and chained up on the side of a road on the outskirts of the city.

The man was discovered by gardaí at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout near the Old Cork Road at 5.50am on Tuesday.

Members of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene. Using cutting equipment they freed the man from the chains.

He was then removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It is understood he had sustained a broken wrist and a broken ankle.

A garda investigation is “ongoing”, a garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí­ were called to the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 6am on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout, County Limerick,” the spokesman stated.

“A 27-year-old male was brought to University Hospital Limerick for examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road Gardaí on 061-214340.