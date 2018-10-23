Man for court in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the murder of Amanda Carroll in Dublin at the weekend.

Ms Carroll, who was aged 33, was found dead at her apartment on Quarry Road in Cabra on Sunday afternoon. A postmortem established that she had been strangled.

She was the mother of two children.

A man arrested on Sunday and questioned by gardaí is scheduled to appear in court this morning charged in relation to the incident, a Garda spokeswoman conformed.

He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.