Man fired three shots outside Dublin house, gardaí say

A man fired three shots outside a house in Dublin on Tuesday evening, gardaí have said.

The man approached a gathering of people outside the house before firing the gun and fleeing the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at an address on Margaret Kennedy Road in Dublin 8.

Gardaí said an unspecified number of people were in the garden of the address when a lone male gunman approached and fired three shots. No motive for the incident is yet apparent.

“Gardaí attended the scene of reports of the discharge of a firearm at approximately 5.05pm this evening,” gardaí said in a statement.

“No persons were injured during the incident. The male left the scene on foot.”

An investigation into the shooting is under way.