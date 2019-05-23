Man fined €3,000 for carrying out illegal electric works

A man has been fined €3,000 for posing as a registered electrical contractor and illegally carrying out restricted electrical works in Co Cork.

Frank Power of Kildinan, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to both offences before the District Court on Wednesday. However, it was noted in court that he was unco-operative with the investigation and refused to attend for interview on three separate occasions.

The court heard that electrical works carried out by Mr Power were not in accordance with the national wiring rules and had the potential to cause serious injury to a homeowner and his family.

Judge Con O’Leary fined Mr Power €3,000 for the offences of illegally undertaking designated electrical works and describing himself in a manner likely to suggest he was registered. Judge O Leary said he was treating it as a most serious offence.

Mr Power was also ordered to pay costs of €1,000 plus VAT to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), which brought the case.

It is illegal for an individual or company to carry out restricted electrical works or to portray themselves as registered, unless they are a registered electrical contractor with Safe Electric.

Always ask your electrician if they are a Safe Electric-registered electrical contractor

The penalties for non-compliance include a fine of up to €15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

CRU chairman Dr Paul McGowan said the prosecution “sends out a clear message” to both unregistered electrical contractors and consumers.

“Always ask your electrician if they are a Safe Electric-registered electrical contractor before they commence electrical work in your home and request a certificate of completion for any work carried out,” he said.

It was explained to the court that one of the main purposes of these prosecutions is to act as a deterrent against similar illegal and dangerous electrical works being carried out which could have fatal consequences.