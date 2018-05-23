Man fatally stabbed during row in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

A man (33) has died after he was stabbed during a row in Co Kerry.

Gardaí said the man was wounded in an incident at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, at about 4.35am on Wednesday.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesman said a man (30) was arrested a short time later and is being detained at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is believed both men are local and were known to each other but that they did not share a house .

Gardaí believe no one else was involved in the dispute.

A postmortem is due to take place today, and the local coroner has been notified. The Garda Technical Bureau is attending the scene.

Gardaí­ appealed to witnesses who may have been in the area or who may have information to contact them at Cahersiveen Garda station or on the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666111