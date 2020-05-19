Man extradited over 2016 Dublin murder to appear in court

An Irishman accused of being the gunman in a murder in Dublin almost four years ago was extradited on Tuesday from the UK to the Republic to face charges.

Lee Canavan has been in custody in the UK where a number of hearings relating to his extradition have been held in the courts in recent months.

Last week he consented to being extradited to the Republic having initially fought the extradition on the grounds he had Covid-19 symptoms and that the Irish prison system was overcrowded.

Mr Canavan (31), of no fixed address, consented to his extradition when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from Belmarsh prison last week. That court was told the Irish State was alleging that Mr Canavan was the gunman in the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas (54) in 2016.

Mr Douglas was shot repeatedly, sustaining fatal injuries, in a gun attack at his wife’s shop on Bridgefoot St, Dublin, on July 1st, 2016. He was taken to hospital from the shooting scene but died.

Arrested in Manchester

Mr Canavan was extradited to face a charge of murder and also a charge of criminal damage in relation to a Mercedes vehicle that was alleged used by those involved in the murder. His extradition has been sought since his arrested in Manchester in late January and he has been in custody in Britain since then.

Mr Canavan was brought back to the Republic from the UK on an Air Corps aircraft.

Members of the Garda Extradition Unit on Tuesday travelled to the UK and collected Mr Canavan before bringing him back to Ireland via the Defence Forces air base, Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning in relation to the criminal charges he faces in the Republic.