Man due in Naas court over killing of David Boland

A 20-year-old man will appear before Naas District Court at 9.30 on Sunday morning charged in connection with the death of David Boland (34).

Mr Boland was stabbed a number of times outside a clothes shop on Athy’s Duke Street early on Thursday.

He was found with severe injuries on the pavement just before 6am. He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, but died from his injuries.

Another man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station as part of the investigation. He was released without charge on Saturday night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.