Man due in court over theft of ATM in Co Antrim
Suspect (31) accused of stealing cash machine from service station using a digger
The scene at a fuel station at Tully Road, Nutts Corner, Antrim, where a digger was used to rip an ATM from the wall. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
A man has been charged with theft after a cash machine was ripped from a wall with a digger.
The 31-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Wednesday.
He is accused of stealing the cash machine from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police thwarted the thieves’ getaway and recovered the stolen machine.
Another man arrested - a 26-year-old - remained in police custody for questioning on Wednesday.
The incident was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year. – PA