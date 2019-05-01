Man due in court over theft of ATM in Co Antrim

Suspect (31) accused of stealing cash machine from service station using a digger

The scene at a fuel station at Tully Road, Nutts Corner, Antrim, where a digger was used to rip an ATM from the wall. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

A man has been charged with theft after a cash machine was ripped from a wall with a digger.

The 31-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Wednesday.

He is accused of stealing the cash machine from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police thwarted the thieves’ getaway and recovered the stolen machine.

Another man arrested - a 26-year-old - remained in police custody for questioning on Wednesday.

The incident was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year. – PA